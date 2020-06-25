Jay "Scott" Karaffa
Great Falls -
Jay "Scott" Karaffa, 68, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, of natural causes.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Updates will be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Scott was born on October 4, 1951, to Denis and Phyllis (Filbrandt) Karaffa. He graduated from Great Falls High School and went on to complete his bachelor's degree at Montana State University.
Following college, he returned to Great Falls and worked as a surveyor at Thomas, Dean, & Hoskins, the assistant to the public works director for the Public Works Department of the City of Great Falls, as facilities director at Great Falls College Montana State University, and as a project manager at Boland Construction before he retired.
In February of 1980, he married Teresa "Terry" Foley and together they had two children, Sara and Joseph Tyler.
Throughout his professional years, he was active in Leadership Great Falls, the Great Falls Food Bank, and the Exchange Club of Great Falls, serving as its' president at the time of his death. He was also a proud lifetime member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and the Fraternal Order of the Elks. Recreationally, he spent time as a ski coach with Eagle Mount, and enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, camping, and playing cards with his many friends. He loved yard work and took great pride in his yard.
Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband of 40-years, a proud father of his two children, and wonderful Papa to his four grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Terry; daughter, Sara; son, J. Tyler (Katie); and four grandchildren, Quinn, Kinsey, Jaxon, and Jamie. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cydne.
Memorials are suggested to Exchange Club of Great Falls, PO Box 6622, Great Falls, MT 59406, or donor's choice.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.