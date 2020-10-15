Vince Kyle
Great Falls - Vince Douglas Kyle could argue a point from both sides and when done, most everyone remembered his name and many became his friend. If you didn't know Vince's point of view, you really never talked with him. He started life with very little and with the work ethic of a stubborn ox left this world with his head held high and very few, if any, regrets. It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that his family must let everyone know Vince passed away of natural causes (Not COVID-19 related) on Monday, October 12, 2020 way too young at the age of 63.
Vince was born on the south side of Chicago September 20, 1957. Early in his life, he attended Glenwood Military School which instilled in him his sense of community and loyalty. From there he worked construction which gave him an opportunity to move to Great Falls. For several years, he worked for the City of Great Falls and was also a well-known (and sometimes respected) Montana Officials Association (MOA) Basketball Referee. Forty years ago, while reffing one of those many games, Vince met his wife, Kathy, and they built their life together. After stints at several vending companies, he and Kathy purchased and helped run their family bar, "Ike and Susan's". After 28 years they recently sold the bar and were looking forward to experiencing more life together. He was an avid collector of everything, but his most precious collectables were smiles from his grandkids. He was an outstanding granddad. He was a member of the Cascade County DUI Task Force, Montana Tavern Association and the Cascade County Tavern Association for many years.
Vince is survived by his wife Kathy, his son, John (Lisa), grandson Patrick (Sierra) granddaughters Gina and Emily, special granddaughter Julianna (Tyler), great grandson Kendrick, great granddaughter Piper, brother Patrick (Condido), sisters Debbie, Kathy, Sally and Char, brothers in law Andy Stortz (Jody), Charlie Stortz (Jackie), his nephew Darrin Stortz (Lynette, Ethan and Aaron), many other nieces, nephews and of course, his two favorite companions, their dogs Nicolas and Casey.
Vince was a fighter, opinionated, and full of Love. He was always there to help give the underdog a lift up but was careful of a handout. He loved his Family, his Griz, the United States of America and vehemently supported our President Donald J Trump. He will continue to be loved and missed by his family and friends.
As a family, we are trying to comprehend our loss but also understand the importance of an opportunity to pass along memories and say goodbye. Vince was a pretty simple guy and having his family and friends share memories together would make him happy. So, in accordance to his wishes, when we can and the time is right we will invite everyone interested to a celebration of his life. Please have patience and keep his memories alive in your thoughts and prayers and we look forward to sharing them with you. Cheers to Vince!
