Wallace "Gene" Shalz
Wallace "Gene" Shalz

Great Falls - Our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa, Gene Shalz, died peacefully at home on November 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.

Gene was born September 30, 1938, in Sand Point, Idaho to Nora Bailey and Gordon Eisenman. In 1956, he graduated from Flathead High School, where he excelled academically and as a drummer. Following a year working for the forest service and another year of college, Gene enrolled in the U.S. Army. He was proud to serve our Country for three years. He became a missile instructor at Redstone Arsenal. Thereafter, he worked on large mainframe computers for IBM for 34 years, prior to retiring in 1995.

Gene had so much love for his family, including his one true love, his wife of 41 years, Philomena "Phil" (Brannon) Shalz. Together they raised six beautiful children, Autumn (Tim Zech) Rudolph of Augusta, MT, Ashley (Rob) Chevalier of Dallas, TX, Jay (Candi) of Augusta, MT, Linda Teegardin of Fairbanks, AK, and Lance, who preceded him in death. Gene is also survived by his sister, Pat (Ed) Payne. Gene delighted in spending time with all of his 18 grandchildren, Joe, Danielle, Matthew, Julie, Molly, Rachel, Zech, Kenan, Jeremiah, Abigail, Caleb, Noah, Tori, T.J., Croix, Drew, Rylee, and Kodee. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Addison, Madeline, Tristan, Louie, Adrianna, Trey, Oliver, Hallie, Jude, and Maia, as well as his honorary grandchildren, Libby and Scobey; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Gene in death, were his parents; eldest son, Lance; and grandson, Charlie.

Gene and Phil made many happy memories with their grandchildren over the years, whether it was camping at Pishkun, huckleberry picking at Hungry Horse, hunting and fishing, or harvesting their massive vegetable garden. When Gene wasn't recreating outdoors with his family, beekeeping or gardening, Gene was likely collecting and refinishing antiques. He was also an excellent bowler.

Gene was very involved in Victory Church. He was the first one to arrive on Sunday mornings to make sure the coffee was ready and also to place dibs on the first chocolate cream donut.

A celebration of Gene's life will be held at Set Free Ministries on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Church. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
