April 25, 1923~May 27, 2020



Bill Heiss, longtime Greeley resident and former faculty and coach at UNC, passed away with his family gathered around him on May 27, 2020. He was 97.



Bill was born April 25, 1923, in Springfield, Ill. His college education was interrupted during his years of military service during WWII. He graduated from the University of Illinois, playing on their victorious 1947 Rose Bowl team. He went on to Columbia University in New York for graduate school. Bill's dream was always to come west. He taught and coached at Adams State, Iowa State, Saint Cloud State, Colorado College, and Denver University before moving to Greeley in 1959 as the head football coach at UNC (then CSC). In 1966 he left football



and became the head tennis coach. He twice won the university's Coach of the Year award. He retired from UNC in 1981 and moved from Greeley where he and his first wife, Marilyn, had developed many properties.



Bill is survived by his wonderful wife, Maury, of Loveland; son, Bill (Susan,) of Casper, Wyo.; daughter, Marilee Wehde (Mark), of Broomfield; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; Maury's sons, Rick Miller (Patty), Mike Miller (Cami), and Ron Miller (Jody); Maury's three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his siblings, Carla and Herb; first wife, Marilyn, in 2018. Bill and Marilyn divorced in 1991, but continued to care about each other.



Bill was joyful in his zest for life. He was passionate, he frequently laughed until he cried, there was just a little swearing when appropriate, and he was a kind and helpful person. He was a loving husband and family man; he was an engaged, active and playful father, celebrating his children and grandchildren. He will be missed greatly.





