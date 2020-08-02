Duane "Doc" Flack was born June 7, 1935, in Albuquerque, New Mexico and passed away March 31, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Allnutt Funeral Service - Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Memorial Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greeley and Weld County, or to a Memorial Scholarship Fund for veterinary students that has been established through the Academy of Veterinary Consultants Foundation (a 501(c)(3) organization) in Dr. Flack's name. Donations may be sent directly to the Academy of Veterinary Consultants Foundation, 305 W. Magnolia Street #267, Fort Collins, CO 80521, 970-218-0392, or in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store