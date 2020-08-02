1/1
Duane Flack
1935 - 2020
Duane "Doc" Flack was born June 7, 1935, in Albuquerque, New Mexico and passed away March 31, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Allnutt Funeral Service - Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Memorial Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greeley and Weld County, or to a Memorial Scholarship Fund for veterinary students that has been established through the Academy of Veterinary Consultants Foundation (a 501(c)(3) organization) in Dr. Flack's name. Donations may be sent directly to the Academy of Veterinary Consultants Foundation, 305 W. Magnolia Street #267, Fort Collins, CO 80521, 970-218-0392, or in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
