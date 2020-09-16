Jacob Garza, 37 and daughter, Abigail Silva, 16, got their wings on September 11, 2020 in Eaton Colorado. Both Jacob and Abagail lost their life tragically in a motor vehicle accident. Jacob loved fishing and being outdoors. He loved his family and spending time with them as much as he could. Abigail, was a junior at Eaton High School in Eaton, Colorado. She was a member of the softball, basketball and track team at Eaton High. She was also a member of the yearbook committee and link leader at Eaton. She loved reading, photography and listening to music and dancing. Jacob is survived by his wife, Amanda; children, Jose Silva Jr. and Rachael Garza; siblings, Ricky Padilla, Jennifer Padilla, Willie Rodriguez Jr., Kimberly Garza, Stephanie Garza, Rachel Garza, and Laura Garza. Jacob was preceded in death by Emma Garza Abigail is survived by her mother, Amanda; siblings, Jose Silva Jr. and Rachael Garza; grandparents, Irma Montes, Victor Montes, Francis and Willie Garza. She was preceded in death by great grandparents, Juan and Josefina Florez. To leave condolences for Jacob and Abagail's family, www.adamsoncares.com Visitation will be held, from 12-4, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue in Greeley. Life Celebration Memorial will be held at 10 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at New Hope Christian Fellowship, 1900 AA Street in Greeley.

