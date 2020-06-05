Robert L. Porter, 71, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence in Broomfield. He was born Jan. 24, 1949, in Greeley the son of Everitt and Margaret (Bogan) Porter. Robert graduated from Greeley Central High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation he attended the University of Northern Colorado earning a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Arts. While attending college, Robert married his high school sweetheart, Sharon K Smith of Sterling in 1968. They celebrated over 51 year of marriage. After college, Robert worked at Douglass Roofing in Greeley. In 1987 he and Mark Gustafson successfully opened Front Range Roofing Systems Inc. Upon his retirement in 2001, Robert and Sharon moved to The Villages in Florida. It is there where he pursued his passion for golf and enjoyed the benefits of retirement. They return to Colorado in 2012 to move closer to family. Robert was a member of Western States Roofing Contractors Association serving on the Board of Directors since 1979. From 1990-1991 he served as President, then returned to the Board of Directors. In 2007 he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Western States. From 2010-2014 he continued his services by becoming Chairman of the Davis Memorial Foundation. In 2014, he was awarded the Outstanding Service Award/ Davis Memorial Foundation. Robert was a dedicated Christian man and supportive member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He is also remembered for being a devoted husband, unconditional loving father, doting grandfather, and supportive friend. His loving personality and contagious smile will be missed dearly by all those he touched. He is preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Jenny Hawk of Cheyenne, Wyo. Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon; two daughters, Julie Porter of Greeley and Kimberly (Porter) Myers of Westminster; two grandchildren, Hunter Scott Myers and Marly Alyse Myers; two brothers, Richard Porter of Cheyenne, Wyo. and (Cynthia), and Gary Porter of Lakewood (Margaret); two nephews, and one niece. In lieu of flowers funeral donations may be sent to Saint Jude's Hospital for Children in Robert L. Porter's name.

