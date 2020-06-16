Barbara J. Gillis
Green Bay - I lived and died. I enjoyed my life very much, especially my T-Pink Corvette. I am survived by my son, Kevin E. Schmude (Lorri) and my daughter, Kara Leah A. Steeno. Also my sister, Patricia Downham, brother-in-law, Roy E. Downham and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. See you all on the other side!
-BJ
Barbara (BJ) Gillis passed away peacefully the morning of June 14, 2020, at the home of her son in the cabin that her parents built for their retirement. She died from complications of Parkinsons, diabetes and dementia.
BJ was born on May 22, 1941, in Green Bay, daughter of the late Nora and Rupert Gillis. She graduated from West High School in 1959.
She had a passion for any and everything pink! She was affectionately known as Grandma Pink to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her pink passion carried over to her love of her pink Cadillac and beloved T-Pink Corvette. She was a member of The Covettes of the Bay Club.
Barbara worked at many interesting jobs throughout her life. She was a bartender and worked at Proctor & Gamble and was proud to have completed The Fire Brigade Training. She was certified in Ace & Arc Welding, was a Certified Occupational Hearing Conservationist, Nursing Assistant & Home Health Aide and a Certified Medical Assistant where she excelled in courses in Pathology & Pharmacology. BJ also worked with animals at a Veterinary clinic.
Barbara was her own person and did things her way. She owned a 650cc motorcycle and even talked her mother into going for a ride on it. She also mastered driving a semi. There wasn't much she couldn't do.
She had a special love for animals that included her pet alligator, cockatoo, pet cats and miniature poodle, Brandy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rupert & Nora Gillis, favorite Aunt Silverine and Uncle Gordon Huempfner, & special friend, Val.
She would like to thank her favorite doctor, Dr. D and staff, who treated her so warmly, and special friends from days at P & G who stopped by to visit with her. Also, a special thank you to her son, Kevin & his wife, Lorri, who was an EMT, and without her, could not have made her move to Kevin's possible. They made her final days the happiest ever. She even got her wish for a butterscotch malt.
Visitation for BJ will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm. Burial will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Barbara's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.