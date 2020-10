Or Copy this URL to Share

David H. Feller



Bellevue - David H. Feller, 82, Bellevue, passed away October 14, 2020.



Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr., Ledgeview (De Pere), Monday 2:30PM to 4:45PM. A Mass of Resurrection will be at 5:00PM.



A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.



Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.









