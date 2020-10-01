Edward MattickGreen Bay - Edward F. Mattick, 98, a long-time resident of Green Bay, passed away Tuesday Sept. 29th, 2020. Ed was born on August 11th, 1922 to the late Edward and Katherine Mattick of Cincinnati, Ohio. Ed enlisted in the Navy at the age of 20. He then attended the Illinois Institute of Technology for 2 years before he was called to serve in the Pacific (Milne Bay, New Guinea) during World War II. After the war he returned to Wisconsin to attend the University of Wisconsin School of Engineering. It was there that he met his future wife Shirley Mae Rundquist, a Green Bay resident. They married Jan. 21st, 1946 in San Juan, Puerto Rico where Ed was stationed. Ed was released from active duty and they returned to live in Green Bay. He joined the Larsen Co. in 1947 as a maintenance helper and worked there until retiring as a Vice President and Director of Engineering 40 years later, with a leave to serve in the Korean War.Edward is survived by his three children, Melinda (Ron) Bolm, Lisa Nichols, Michael (Mona) Mattick, two grandchildren, Andrew Nichols and Whitney Nichols Hansen and three great-grandchildren, Harper and Kate Hansen and Emily Nichols. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Shirley and his son-in-law Stuart Nichols.The family would like to thank the staff at Allouez Sunrise Village Assisted Living for their care and kindness given to Ed for over 4 years and Heartland Hospice for their care and support in the last year of his life. There will be a private family service at a later date.