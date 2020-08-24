1/1
Gordon F. "Gordy" Prue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon F. "Gordy" Prue

Luxemburg - Gordon F. "Gordy" Prue, 84, passed away early Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at a Luxemburg care facility. Born February 26, 1936, in Oconto, he is the son of the late Leonard and Bertha (McDaniel) Prue, Sr. On October 13, 1956, he married Shirley Bodart at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and she preceded him in death on February 16, 2014. Gordy had worked at Georgia Pacific in Gary, IN until 1969. He then moved to Luxemburg to work at Nicolet Paper Mill until 1987. Gordy concluded his working years at Brillion Iron Works, retiring in 2001. Gordy will be remembered for his enjoyment of bowling, playing cards, gardening, fishing, volunteering at Paul's Pantry, and spending time with family and friends.

Gordy is survived by four children, Steve (Tina) Prue, Pam Delwiche, Randy (Nilda) Prue, all of Green Bay, and Jeff (Sue) Prue, New Franken; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Aaron, and Ann Marie Prue, Marilyn Matthews, Alex Prue, and Karley, Katie, and Kayla Prue; three step-grandchildren, Marvin, Mario and Jennifer Rodriguez; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Funk, Green Bay and Carol Garoutte, California; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Funk, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 57 years, Shirley; son-in-law, Richard Delwiche; brother-in-law, Thomas Funk; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Wed. Aug. 26, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service. Memorial service 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Deacon Bob Hornacek officiating. Inurnment in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum

Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.

Gordy's family extends a special thank you to the caring staffs of Tender Hearts, Unity Hospice, and their social worker, Jenny, CNA Crystal Young, Casco Community Center residents, and the staff at the Village Kitchen in Casco.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malcore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved