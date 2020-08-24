Gordon F. "Gordy" Prue
Luxemburg - Gordon F. "Gordy" Prue, 84, passed away early Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at a Luxemburg care facility. Born February 26, 1936, in Oconto, he is the son of the late Leonard and Bertha (McDaniel) Prue, Sr. On October 13, 1956, he married Shirley Bodart at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and she preceded him in death on February 16, 2014. Gordy had worked at Georgia Pacific in Gary, IN until 1969. He then moved to Luxemburg to work at Nicolet Paper Mill until 1987. Gordy concluded his working years at Brillion Iron Works, retiring in 2001. Gordy will be remembered for his enjoyment of bowling, playing cards, gardening, fishing, volunteering at Paul's Pantry, and spending time with family and friends.
Gordy is survived by four children, Steve (Tina) Prue, Pam Delwiche, Randy (Nilda) Prue, all of Green Bay, and Jeff (Sue) Prue, New Franken; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Aaron, and Ann Marie Prue, Marilyn Matthews, Alex Prue, and Karley, Katie, and Kayla Prue; three step-grandchildren, Marvin, Mario and Jennifer Rodriguez; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Funk, Green Bay and Carol Garoutte, California; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Funk, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 57 years, Shirley; son-in-law, Richard Delwiche; brother-in-law, Thomas Funk; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Wed. Aug. 26, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service. Memorial service 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Deacon Bob Hornacek officiating. Inurnment in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum
Gordy's family extends a special thank you to the caring staffs of Tender Hearts, Unity Hospice, and their social worker, Jenny, CNA Crystal Young, Casco Community Center residents, and the staff at the Village Kitchen in Casco.