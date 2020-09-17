1/1
L. Donald Erickson
L. Donald Erickson

Don Erickson, 86, died September 14, 2020. Don was born in Des Moines, Iowa and grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. He attended Yale University and began his career with Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, OH. After several transfers with P & G and a career that lasted 33 years, Don landed in Green Bay, a place he loved. He then worked 9 years at HiTech in Green Bay. Don enjoyed golf, tennis, computers, photography, friends and family.

Don is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Bliss Erickson, whom he was married to for 37 years. They had 2 children, Karen (& Tim) Johnson of Glen Ellyn, IL and Pete (& Christina) Erickson of Rossville, TN. He was most proud of his 5 grandsons: Evan & Kyle and Blake, Chase & Logan.

We will forever miss his kind spirit and guidance.

A graveside service is planned for September 25 at Fort Howard Cemetery.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
Fort Howard Cemetery
