Loretta Dyer

Pulaski - Loretta H. Dyer, age 96 of Pulaski, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Loretta was born October 30, 1923 in the town of West De Pere Wisconsin to the late Martin and Cora (Ver Bruggen) Bushmaker. She attended West De Pere elementary schools and graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1943. Loretta then graduated from Marinette County Normal in 1945 as a teacher. She taught school in Suring, Mountain, Frostville and St. Charles of Lena during her career as a teacher. On April 15, 1950, Loretta married Norbert Dyer at St. Michael Catholic Church in Suring.
Loretta was a lifelong member and active at St. Michael Catholic Church in Suring for 28 years as a religion teacher and conducted communion services at St. Michael's and the local nursing homes. She was also an Associate to Sisters of St. Francis at the Bay Settlement since 1984.
Loretta is survived by her 5 children, Gregory (Barbara) Dyer of Pulaski, Mary (Alan) Hanmann of De Pere, John Dyer of Appleton, Michael Dyer of Port Washington, and Brian (Lori) Dyer of Green Bay; 3 brothers, Norman (Mary) Bushmaker of Oconto, Vincent (Carol) Bushmaker of Lena and Jerome (Pam) Bushmaker of Green Bay. Loretta also has 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband; Norbert; son, Robert; sisters, Florence, Marie (Simon) Brault, Marion (Francis) Demmith, Irene, Louise, and Delores (Jerome) Hasenfledt; brother, Martin (Joan) Bushmaker; stepmother, Matilda Bushmaker.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Deacon Bill Doran officiating. Loretta will be interred at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery beside her husband. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
