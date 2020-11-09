1/1
Mark Larson
Mark Larson

Green Bay - Mark J. Larson, age 62, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 29, 1958 to the late Edward Gordon and Mary Jane (Short) Larson in Green Bay. Mark graduated from Southwest High School and on May 9, 1987 he married the love of his life Darlene Skaleski at Denmark Christ Lutheran Church. He was one of the hardest workers you would find and was a Maintenance Technician at Bay Valley Foods for over 40 years. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering and gathering with other classic car owners on Wednesday nights. He especially enjoyed Friday night dates with his wife. Halloween was his favorite holiday and he enjoyed sharing it with his family. His grandchildren made his heart happy and always put a smile on his face.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Larson, children; Amanda (Payton) Ness and Matthew (fiancé Danielle Van Boxtel) Larson, grandchildren; Calum Ness, Zander Ness and Maddox Ness. Mark is further survived by his brothers and sister; Bruce (Mary) Larson, Casey (Julie) Larson, Chris (Amy) Larson, Tom (Denise) Larson and Cathy (Kurt) McFadden as well as many family, friends and neighbors.

Family and friends may gather at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave, DePere on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00am at Beautiful Savior Ev. Lutheran Church, 2160 Packerland Drive, Green Bay until 10:45am, with the service to follow at 11:00am with Pastor Leon Ehlert officiating. Please remember to bring and wear a mask as well as practice social distancing.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Green Bay Oncology for the wonderful care given to Mark.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
