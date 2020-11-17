Nancy C. Bero
Algoma - Nancy Carol Bero, 83, Algoma, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1937 in Sturgeon Bay to the late Raymond and Mildred (Hangartner) Sullivan. Raymond died when Nancy was only 10 months old. Her mother later married Richard Larsen who adopted and raised Nancy as his daughter. Nancy married Kenneth Bero Sr. On May 4, 1957 at Corpus Christi Church in Sturgeon Bay. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1996. Nancy loved to write letters, read, embroidery and crochet. She enjoyed the many visits from family and friends, playing card with her friends, swimming at Krohn's Lake and water skiing in her younger years.
Nancy is survived by her children, Mary Jo Bero, Algoma, and Kenneth (Sue) Bero Jr., Algoma; grandchildren, Becky (Brad) Dechamps, Katie (Zac) Everard; great-grandchildren, Elena Dechamps, Kane Dechamps, Ellis Everard, and Vivienne Everard; sister, Barbara (Bob) Spude; brother, James (Mary) Larsen; sister-in-law, Mary Brodsky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bero Sr.; parents, Mildred (Millie) and Richard Larsen; birth father, Raymond Sullivan; in-laws, Hubert (Libby) Bero; and brother-in-law, Jack Brodsky.
PRIVATE services are being held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
. Please send any cards for the family to Wiesner and Massart Funeral Home, ATTN: Nancy Bero Family, PO Box 143, Algoma, WI 54201.
Nancy's family extends a special thank you to the Algoma Long Term Care Unit for the care given to Nancy.