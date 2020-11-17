1/1
Nancy C. Bero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. Bero

Algoma - Nancy Carol Bero, 83, Algoma, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1937 in Sturgeon Bay to the late Raymond and Mildred (Hangartner) Sullivan. Raymond died when Nancy was only 10 months old. Her mother later married Richard Larsen who adopted and raised Nancy as his daughter. Nancy married Kenneth Bero Sr. On May 4, 1957 at Corpus Christi Church in Sturgeon Bay. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1996. Nancy loved to write letters, read, embroidery and crochet. She enjoyed the many visits from family and friends, playing card with her friends, swimming at Krohn's Lake and water skiing in her younger years.

Nancy is survived by her children, Mary Jo Bero, Algoma, and Kenneth (Sue) Bero Jr., Algoma; grandchildren, Becky (Brad) Dechamps, Katie (Zac) Everard; great-grandchildren, Elena Dechamps, Kane Dechamps, Ellis Everard, and Vivienne Everard; sister, Barbara (Bob) Spude; brother, James (Mary) Larsen; sister-in-law, Mary Brodsky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bero Sr.; parents, Mildred (Millie) and Richard Larsen; birth father, Raymond Sullivan; in-laws, Hubert (Libby) Bero; and brother-in-law, Jack Brodsky.

PRIVATE services are being held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com. Please send any cards for the family to Wiesner and Massart Funeral Home, ATTN: Nancy Bero Family, PO Box 143, Algoma, WI 54201.

Nancy's family extends a special thank you to the Algoma Long Term Care Unit for the care given to Nancy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home
1617 Flora Ave
Algoma, WI 54201
(920) 487-2061
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved