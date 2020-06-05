Sharon DavisGreen Bay - Sharon (Mauritz) Davis of Green Bay, gained her angel wings June 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Neenah, Wisconsin to the late Mildred and Lawrence Mauritz. Sharon was 71 years old.Sharon grew up by Chute Pond and went to Suring High School. She loved to dance and won many dance contests. When she moved to Green Bay, she attended cosmetology school, working as a beautician until she had children. Throughout her life, she always took pride in how she looked, making sure her hair and makeup were done. She loved to wear nice clothes. When Brenda was older, Sharon went back to school to get her LPN degree. She worked at Odd Fellows Nursing Home, Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home and Home Instead throughout her nursing career. She was passionate about being a caregiver, showing great compassion and love to her clients. Most recently, Sharon volunteered at St. John Paul II Classical School. This brought her so much joy.Sharon's delight was her family and chosen family. She was a mother to many. She lived her whole life for others, putting their needs before hers. She always wanted to help people, especially in times of need. Sharon lit up a room with her smile and sense of humor, sharing her love. She carried with her a positive attitude and a prolonged fighting spirit. She was an excellent cook. She loved to cook for her family, especially when everyone gathered for a holiday.Sharon wanted to honor her daughter, Brenda, for always being by her side throughout her life. Brenda loved to spend time with her mother. They had many laughs, shared many memories, and most of all cherished their time together. Sharon was blessed when Brenda met her husband Kevin. She loved how much he adored her daughter and completed her. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Steven and Serena. She had a special way of guiding them, always wanting to point them in the right direction in life. She was always so good to them and was known from time to time to be a little mischievous with them. Sharon was blessed this last December to go to Branson with Brenda. This was one of her bucket list items. They created many new memories that will forever live on.Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Mauritz. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Kevin Devroy, her beloved grandson, Steven Siudzinski, her beautiful granddaughter, Serena Siudzinski, and step-granddaughter Karissa Devroy. She is also survived by her dog, Cocoa, who remained by her side till the end. She had three precious friends the family would like to thank for their grace, kindness and friendship that helped her in her time of need: Pat Wery, Jeanne Hagenow and Laura Pelkin. She also enjoyed going to see Daddy D Productions and Let Me Be Frank shows.The family would like to thank Dr. Patel, Kendra Campbell, the staff at Aurora Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, and Aurora Hospice for their knowledge and compassion while taking care of Sharon. The family would also like to thank Lorena for her kindness and helpfulness and the families of Saint John Paul ll for their support and prayers, especially Alex Wolf who showed compassion to Sharon.With safety in mind for family and friends, Sharon's family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.