Theodore R. SmithDe Pere - Theodore R. Smith, 92, De Pere, passed away on Friday November 20, 2020. He was born May 8,1928 in Champaign-Urbana IL, the first of nine children born to Harry and Leila (Baker) Smith.After High School Ted studied for the ministry at Lincoln Bible Institute, Lincoln IL. There he met and married Lila Barnett. Transitioning from Pastoring to a career as a music teacher, Ted attended the University of Illinois-Normal, and Sherwood Music School in Chicago, before obtaining his Masters Degree and Advanced Certificate at the University of Illinois Champaign. Ted taught at various elementary schools in Illinois before becoming Professor of Music at Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis Minnesota in the early 1960's. In 1968 he became a music teacher for the Antigo Unified School district where he retired in 1989 after 31years of employment. He moved to Green Bay in 1993 where he opened Ted's Piano Studio and enjoyed being part of the local community.Ted had a vital faith in Jesus Christ and served as a volunteer hospital Chaplain for the Marathon Country Hospital in the 1970's as well as a spiritual mentor to many.Ted is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lila Smith. Their children, Bill Smith, Rhonda (Bruce) Lecus, Brian (Sandy) Smith, and son in law Daniel Wilson. His grandchildren; Kim Wilson, Justin (Audrey) Lecus, Megan (Jason) Peters, Matt (Christine) Lecus, Heather Smith, Faith (Bruce) Thornburgh, Lin (Gene) Roland, Sherry (James) Hibbert, and Lisa Tlougan, as well as great grandchildren. His siblings; Doris McNeese, Sonya (Dean) Woodard, Marijane (Gary) Zindards, Pam Krabel, sister in law Dorothy (Fred) Bennett, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Danny Lowell Smith (stillborn) his daughter Sharon (Wilson) as well as his siblings; Norman Smith, Bill (Ethel) Smith, Ronnie (Penny) Smith, Kay (Bob) Ferry, (Wes Jordan) (Bert McNeese) and (Joe Krabel).Friends may call at Nicolet Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum 2770 Bay Settlement Rd. Green Bay after 1:00PM Tuesday December 1, 2020. A service for Ted will take place at 2:00PM with entombment to follow. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Rennes Health & Rehab Center and Unity Hospice for the loving care they gave Ted while he was there.