Todd R. "Basil" Peterson

Todd R. "Basil" Peterson Obituary
Todd R. "Basil" Peterson

Green Bay - Todd R. "Basil" Peterson, 62, of Green Bay, beloved husband of Janice (Erm) Peterson, passed on July 12, 2019 at Woodside Lutheran Home with his family at his side.

Todd was born on November 22, 1956 in Green Bay, WI son of the late Melvin "Pierre" and Joyce (Lange) Peterson. He was raised in Denmark, WI and graduated from Denmark High School Class of 1975. Todd enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force where he worked as a Fuel Specialist serving at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. Todd worked most of his career in building maintenance. He was a lifelong member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Denmark. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time Up North with the "Boys of Summer". He and Jan enjoyed taking rides. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Jan Peterson, and a brother, Gary and his special friend Darlene. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, special friends: Diane and John Baumann and the "Boys of Summer". He is preceded in death by one brother: Mark (Kay) Peterson and sister-in-law, Vicki Peterson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17th from 9:00 AM -10:50 AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Avenue, Denmark. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Church with full military honors to follow. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. At Todd's request come casual. Interment will be in West Danish Cemetery. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Todd's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Green Bay Oncology, St. Vincent Hospital 9th floor staff, and the team at Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care give to Todd.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019
