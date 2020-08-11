1/1
Vicki A. Alberts
1959 - 2020
Vicki A. Alberts

De Pere - Vicki A. Alberts, 61, courageously passed away at home on August 11, 2020. Vicki was born on January 3, 1959 in Green Bay to Norbert and Bonita Alberts. Her father Norbert preceded Vicki in death.

Vicki was a very adventurous, positive and energetic person. Living in California, working at several different restaurants and her wish to open her OWN restaurant. Vicki and her brother, Joe Alberts opened A's Restaurant on October 29, 1991 at 112 N. Broadway in De Pere. Her mother, Bonita was also involved with waitressing and bartending. Vicki loved music and incorporated musicians in the area to entertain at A's. She once said, "A restaurant is addicting. It's so versatile…you don't know what each day will bring, and you meet such fun people!"

Thank you "Vicktoria" for all the good times, good food, great MUSIC and the beautiful Baby Grand Piano! Those memories will last forevermore!

After Vicki and Joe sold the building, she went on to pursue her love for exercise. She got her degree and became a Personal Trainer/Yoga Instructor at The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center. "Come on Girls Work it!"

Vicki is survived by her loving mother, Bonita; business partner and dearest brother, Joe; niece, Andrea Belanger-Olson; her dance partner and "Lets get out of town-road trip" aunt, Louie; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Vicki was preceded in death by her loving father, Norbert, who she is now holding hands with and smiling happily; along with her "best friend" grandmother, Benz.

Per Vicki's wishes, there will be no service. Peace out. Proko-Wall Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
