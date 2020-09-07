JAMESTOWN — Barbara J. Henderson Behrend, 90 of Jamestown went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday September 03, 2020 at Jamestown Health and Rehab. The family wishes to thank the staff of the nursing home for all their care and concern for our mother during her stay there. She was born February 18, 1930 in Jamestown. She was the daughter of Archie Henderson and Mary Margaret Whittington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane L. Behrend, whom she married June 25, 1949; her parents; one sister and two brothers. She is survived by one son and 4 daughters: Bill Behrend of Xenia, Patty (Jim) Corbet of Clifton, Glenna (Ron) Bradds of Jamestown, Donna (Dona) Reed of Jamestown, Tina (Doug) Saunders of Hilliard; 11 grandchildren: Josh Cline, Billy Behrend, Kriste (Mark) Grim, Angie Walter (David Dingledine), Matt (Becca) Corbet, Bobbie (Bryan) Haines, Nikki (Matt) Voiles, Tammy Panter, Jennifer (Nate) Craig, Shira and Hope Saunders; 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; special family members: Pam (Mark) Smith, Becky (Doug) Coffey, Ellen (Gary) Hines and Nancy (Bob) Edenfield. Barbara graduated from Kiser High School in 1948. She retired as a food worker from Cedarville University. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her special friends. She was an avid Reds fan and they were her Reds when they were winning, but her son-in-law, Ron's when they were losing. She was a member of Grape Grove Church of Christ, where contributions may be made to: Grape Grove Church of Christ, 6626 Grape Grove Road, Jamestown, Ohio 45335. Services will be held on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., at Grape Grove Church of Christ, where visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio.