XENIA — Sandra Kay Carlson, age 63, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Port Clinton, Ohio to Gale and JoAnn B. Stephens. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John R. Carlson; and siblings: Michael Stephens; Evelyn Jean Tull and Vickie Stephens. Sandy is survived by her daughter: Jessica Tudor of Katy, TX; sisters: Bonnie Hussey and Patricia (William) Holley; brother: Billy Stephens; and grandchildren: Morgan and Trever Penny and a great granddaughter: Shiloh Thomas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who adored being in her presence. She was employed with AKA Construction in Dayton, where she enjoyed working in accounting. She graduated from Xenia High School. There are not enough adjectives to describe Sandy's personality. She was fun, joyful, God fearing and generous. She had a timeless, ageless youthfulness about her that allowed her to enjoy life to the fullest. Laughter and goofy adventures were part of her normal routine, and if you were fortunate enough to be with her, you were guaranteed there would be lots of hugs and smiles. Services will be held 11 AM Monday, September 14th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held 10 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be buried with her family and her husband at North Cemetery, Cedarville. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)