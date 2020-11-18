ATLANTA — Sylvia Jean Kittrell, 62, of Atlanta, Georgia went to be with her Lord and Savior suddenly on Sunday November 1, 20,2020 in her residence. She was born in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of Gilbert Kittrell and Geraldine (Turner) Skinner. Sylvia graduated from Central State University, with a BS degree in Business Administration. She had a successful insurance career and graphic design business. Sylvia was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was always a bright light when she entered the room. She was an avid traveler and lived life to the fullest. Sylvia is survived by her son, Chase Nance, of Atlanta, Georgia; mother, Geraldine Skinner of Xenia, Ohio; father, Gilbert Kittrell of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Paula Morton (Melvin) Clearwater, Florida; brother, Norman (Peggy) Ward Jr., Wilberforce, Ohio. A host of other family, and countless friends. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at United A.M.E Church 286 East Church Street, Xenia, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:30 am until time of service which will be at 12 noon. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.