Hazel Vickery
Greenville - Hazel Riggins Vickery, 94, of Greenville, wife of the late Hilrey "Dick" W. Vickery, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Page Riggins. She was a homemaker, member of Westcliffe Garden Club, and a member of Berea First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Judy Granger(Ron), Cyndi Stone(Johnny), Lynne Hamontree(Steve); grandchildren: Andrea Stone Swanick(Stephen), Nathan Stone(Brittni), Brooke Howard(J.W.), Petersen Granger, Bryan Hamontree(Carter), Garrett Hamontree; great-grandchildren: Catherine Swanick, Lailah and Cambell Stone, Madison Howard, Jackson Howard, Nell Harper Hamontree, and Edie Hamontree.
Due to Covid, the family will have a private graveside service Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00pm at Coleman Memorial Cemetery. The graveside service will be live streamed on The Howze Mortuary Facebook site.
Due to Covid, the family respectfully asks that no visitors come to the home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Rd. Greenville, SC 29611 or Travelers Rest Fire Department 155 Trailblazer Drive, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
The family would like to thank Mark Sayegh and Marilyn Henderson with Synergy HomeCare, good friend Gloria Lopez, and the Travelers Rest Fire Department for the loving care given their mother and father over the last few years.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051