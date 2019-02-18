Lurline Vaughn Jordan



Simpsonville, SC - Lurline Vaughn Jordan, 91, widow of W.J. Jordan, Jr., of Simpsonville, died peacefully Feb. 16, 2019.



Born in Taylors, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Edna Wilson Vaughn and Luther Austin Vaughn.



She is survived by two children; son, William Lamar Jordan (Deborah); daughter, Carolyn Jordan Moore, (Claude Love Moore, Jr. deceased); five grandchildren, Jennifer Stipp (Derrick), Bridget Baker, William Jacob Jordan, III (Stephanie), Claude "Trey" Love Moore, III and Mary Carolyn Gilkinson (Josh) and three great-grandchildren, Tyler Stipp, Bailey Baker and Wesley Jordan.



She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Vaughn (Kat), sisters Miriam Walker (Wansley) and Ruth Jones (Perry).



Lurline had a gentle spirit and was kind to everyone she met. Her abiding love of the Lord was matched only by her love of her husband Bill and her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lovingly called her "MaMa J." She delighted in spoiling them with her great cooking and never let them leave her home without leftovers.



Every Christmas, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren search frantically for the "Prize Pickle" that she hid in a Christmas tree. She loved music, tending to her flower garden and was an expert at crossword puzzles. She loved selecting greeting cards to send to friends and family, and they always contained encouraging words, no matter the occasion.



In her earlier years, she finished Draughn's Business School and began a career in clerical work. But it soon became evident that her heart was at home with her family, and she began a devoted life to the loving care of her husband, children and grandchildren.



Lurline was a faithful member of First Baptist Simpsonville. She was a long-standing member of many Sunday School classes, Joy Fellowship Choir activities and Circle groups. She always loved her church and its people.



Pallbearers are Jacob Jordan, Trey Moore, Tyler Stipp, Larry Walker, Woody Quinn and Will Johnston.



Honorary Pallbearers include Marion and Ralph Hendricks, Elizabeth and Lynn King, Merle Elmore, Sandy and Everett Kendall, Art and Maria McCraw, Andy and Cindy McCraw, Tommy and Mary Childers, Carl and Kim Bailey, Ginger Holland, Audre and Diane Dix, Bobbye Bouzek, Mary Nan Huff, the First Baptist Simpsonville-Ladies' and Mens' Prayer Group and the office staff and their spouses.



Services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Simpsonville. Visitation at the graveside at Graceland East Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Furman University-Reverend W.J. Jordan Sr. Scholarship Fund, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613, White Horse Missions, PO Box 38 Simpsonville, SC 29681. Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 18, 2019