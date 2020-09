Or Copy this URL to Share

Greenville - Susan Traynham Joseph,75, of Greenville, SC passed away on 6/22/20. Originally from Hampton, VA. A casual ceremony to celebrate her life will take place in her garden Thursday, October 1st 2020 at 5:30pm. For more info 410-610-7562









