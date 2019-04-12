Resources More Obituaries for Blaise Bruno Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Blaise Martin Bruno

Blaise Martin Bruno of Greenwich, CT, beloved father of Blaise M. Bruno, Jr. and brother to Barbara J. Bruno, both of Greenwich, CT. passed away peacefully in his home on April 7, 2019. He was 69.

Blaise was born on April 21, 1949 in Greenwich, CT. He was the son of the late Blase E. Bruno and Julia Muskus Bruno. He was also predeceased by his brother James H. Bruno. In addition to Blaise, Jr. and Barbara, he is survived by sister-in -law Margo Stevenson Bruno, niece Julie E. Bruno, nephew James E. Bruno, his grand-nephews Daniel and Alex Bruno, his Aunt Genevieve Dembowski, former spouse Karen Kinley, and many cousins.

Blaise went to St. Mary's Grammar School and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1967 before enlisting in the Marines. Upon his arrival home,e worked with his father simonizing cars, in real estate, and at Putnam Hill on Grounds Maintenance.

It is noteworthy that Blaise passed away on the 50th Anniversary of his enlistment into the United States Marine Corps. He served his country in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps as a Corporal. Blaise became involved in the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 49 serving on the Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Greenwich American Legion Post 29. He became devoted to helping other veterans, especially those suffering from Agent Orange complications. Blaise found purpose in bringing awareness of the help that is available to all Veterans.

Blaise's love of friends and family was evident in his quick, impish comebacks and delight in telling a good joke. We all understood that when he said he was "going to work" he was playing Keno at the Casino! He enjoyed visiting with friends while participating in events at the Greenwich Boat and Yacht Club. He looked forward to going to Classic Car Shows reminiscing about all of his great cars. Of course he ad a Harley! Blaise loved any meal that had clams as an ingredient. Some would say he could smell a bucket of clams a mile away!

A Celebration of Blaise's life will be on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Greenwich Boat and Yacht Club, 9 Grass Island, Greenwich CT at 1:00 p.m. This Celebration will include a well deserved Military Salute. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 49, P.O. Box 224, Pleasantville, New York 10570. Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries