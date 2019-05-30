Bruce E. Kiley

It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Edward Kiley announces his passing on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 63. Bruce was born in Needham, Massachusetts to Mark and Helen Kiley (Faughnan) and grew up in Cohasset, MA. Bruce attained his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Architecture from Yale University, and his MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth.

Bruce's first job was with General Electric specializing in International Real Estate. After receiving his MBA, He became an Associate with Booz Allen & Hamilton, Inc. He later joined GE Capital, as a Managing Director in Real Estate, in Stamford, CT and London, UK. While in England, Bruce met and married Fenella S. Kiley (Bacon); they returned to NYC and Bruce continued to work for GE Capital and then joined Price Waterhouse's NYC Real Estate Group. He later worked at Strategic Value Partners, an international hedge fund based in Greenwich, CT before joining Keystone Realty Capital in Stamford, CT.

Bruce was thrilled to be father to twins, Nicholas and Alicia. The family moved to Greenwich, CT and acquired multiple pets including his much beloved English Springer Spaniel, Ollie. In addition to animals, Bruce's other great love was sailing and he joined nearby Indian Harbor Yacht Club. He enjoyed taking the twins and Ollie out on his Boston Whaler each weekend and was a regular presence at IHYC's Wednesday night racing.

Bruce was a key member of the Stanwich School Board of Trustees as Treasurer, a position he held for several years.

Bruce is survived by his children, Nick and Alicia Kiley, and by his former wife, Fenella Kiley, as well as his two brothers, Mark and Richard Kiley and their respective wives Marsha and Lynn Kiley, three nieces and one nephew. Bruce was a proud father right up until his untimely passing. His dog never left his side. Published in GreenwichTime on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary