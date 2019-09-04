|
Gordon V. Feeley
A World War II veteran, Feeley passed away on August 30, 2019 in Napa, CA. He was 97. Feeley was born on May 17, 1922 to Robert and Marie Feeley. He grew up in Riverside, Connecticut and graduated from Greenwich High School. Feeley attended the University of Alabama until leaving to enlist in the US Army to serve in WWII. After the war, Feeley returned to Connecticut and built a career in advertising at his own agency and the Greenwich Time newspaper. In 1980, he moved to Florida and embarked on a second career at Kennedy Space Center. He finally retired at 87 and moved to Northern California. Feeley shared many proud memories of his time in the service, including writing for the Army newspaper and playing trumpet in the band. He loved all animals and considered his pets part of his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Phillis (Buck) Feeley; his sisters Joeann (Feeley) Whipple and Margaret (Feeley) Merritt; his children Christopher Feeley, Brooke (Feeley) Connor, and Nora Feeley; his grandchildren Ryan Connor, Patrick Connor, Cayley Connor, and Gordon Brinckerhoff; and his loving nieces and nephews. Feeley will be remembered with full military honors at a private family service.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 8, 2019