Robert S. Gorin

Died May 26, 2020. Bob Gorin and his wife Natalie (predeceased) resided in Greenwich, Connecticut since 1989. As an involved community member, Bob was active on the Town & Country Board and served as its Vice President and Chair of the House Committee.

An attorney with a long and illustrious career, Bob was a member of the Virginia State Bar since 1962 and a member of the New York State Bar since 1973. Beginning his career as a Senior Tax Court Trial Attorney with the Chief Counsel's Office of the IRS in Washington, D.C. and in New York, Bob later served as Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary for JC Penney Co. and then Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for WR Berkley, Corporation in Greenwich. After he retired in 1998, Bob was associated with the law firm of Willkie, Farr & Gallagher in Manhattan and the UJA Federation of New York.

Bob was a member of the Advisory Committee for the Metropolitan Corporate Counsel newspaper, a past Chair of the Corporate Counsel section of the New York State Bar Association, a former member of the House of Delegates of the New York State Bar Association, and a former member of the American Bar Association Committee of Corporate General Counsel.

Bob received his BA from Wesleyan University and his JD from the Columbia University School of Law.

Devoted husband of Natalie for 57 years. Loving father of Bethel. Cherished grandfather of David, Alexandra, Caroline and Andrew. Deeply loved and forever remembered.



