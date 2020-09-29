1/
Sallie J. Kinch
Sallie J. Kinch
Sallie J. Kinch passed away on Sunday, September 20th. A fifty-year resident of Stamford, she was born in Clarendon, PA on October 31, 1936. Sallie was a graduate of Slippery Rock Teachers' College and taught in her home state, with the U.S. Military Department of Defense Schools in Germany and, for more than 30 years, in the Greenwich Public School system. An avid knitter, she was also well known through local arts and crafts fairs for her Hand Knits by Sallie J. Kinch line of knit wear. She will be missed by her life long friends, Linda and George Mallozzi, their daughters, Susan and Lauren, Richard Campbell, Carmel Signa and Daniel Ward. No public service is planned.

Published in Greenwich Time & Stamford Advocate on Sep. 29, 2020.
