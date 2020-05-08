Dr. Timothy F. NolanDr. Timothy F. Nolan of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully at Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home on April 20th. He was 94 years old.Dr. Nolan had a long and distinguished medical career. He received both his B.S. and M.D. degrees from Yale University. He interned at Albany Medical Hospital and completed a General Surgical Residency at Newington V.A. Hospital. After a two-year tour of duty in the U.S. Navy where he was a Lieutenant in the Field Hospital in Korea (where he performed 1,000 surgeries) and later at the San Diego Naval Hospital, he completed a Surgical residency and Urology residency at West Haven V.A. Hospital. In 1956, he joined the staff of Greenwich Hospital. Over the next 40 years, Dr. Nolan served in many capacities, among them Chief of Urology, Chief of the Department of Surgery and Chief of Staff. He served numerous committees in the hospital including the Executive Committee, Credential Committee, and Bylaws Committees. He was he Speaker of the House of Delegates for the State Medical Society and was on the Board of the Greenwich Medical Society where he served as president. He was a member of several medical organizations, among them the American Medical Association and the American Urological Association.In 1951, he married Mary O'Hara with whom he had four children. After her death, he married Barbara Cashel who was the executive director of Community Centers, Inc. She has one son.Dr. Nolan was an active member of the Greenwich community. He participated on the Planning Counsel of the United Way. He served on the Board of Directors of the Red Cross and on the Board of the Directors of the Hill House. He was a member of Retired Men's Association, the Harpoon Club of Greenwich, the Horseneck Club and the First Friday Club. He was a member of the Indian Harbor Yacht Club and a 45 year member of The Millbrook Club.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara Nolan; his stepson, Robert Cashel (Sheila); his children, Mary Beth Nolan, Paul Vincent (Susanne), Timothy (Trish), and predeceased by daughter Margaret Ann. He is also survived by nine grandchildren.A true gentleman, a man of unquestionable integrity, a lover of blueberry pie, with a radiating kindness, he will be missed by all who knew him (including Jasper his beloved dog).The family is deeply grateful for the loving care he received while at Nathaniel Witherell.