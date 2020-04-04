|
|
Walter Love Stratton
Walter Love Stratton age 93 died on March 1, 2020 Plano, TX. Walter was born in 1926 in Greenwich, CT to John Mckee and June Love Stratton. He attended the Greenwich Country Day School Brunswick Academy, Staunton Military Academy and Phillips Academy (Andover). He attended Williams College for one term then Yale for three before joining the United States Navy in January 1945. After the war, he returned to Yale, graduating in 1948. Walter graduated from the Harvard Law School in 1951.
Walter was a trial lawyer in New York City, first as an Assistant U.S. Attorney (SDNY) and later as a partner in a series of law firms, Donovan Leisure Newton & Irvine; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Andrews Kurth, retiring from the latter in 2006. At various times, he was a member of the Round Hill Club, the Indian Harbor Yacht Club, and the New York City, Fairfield County and Dallas Ft. Worth Chapters of Les Chevaliers du Tastevin.
Walter enjoyed horseback riding, polo and sailing. He belonged to the Blind Brook Polo Club and the Fairfield County Hunt Club and for a number of years was President, later Chairman of the Greenwich Riding & Trails Association. He served on the Executive Committee of the Greenwich Council of the Boy Scouts of America, chairing various of its committees and its Scout Out Reach program. He was proud to have been the Cub Master of Greenwich's Pack Six.
Walter was predeceased by his son Peter, but in addition to his beloved wife, DeAnna, is survived by his sons, John, Michael, his daughter, Lucinda, his former wife, Helen, and seven grandchildren Peter, Tyler, Nicholas, Austin, Walter, Alta, and Wyatt.
A memorial service will be held in Greenwich, but the details have not been finalized. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Walter's name be made to the Greenwich Council, Boy Scouts of America for its Scout Reach Program.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 5, 2020