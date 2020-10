(August 8, 1930 - October 3, 2020) Lovingly known as "Beck" Of Merizo, was called to her eternal rest on October 3, 2020 at the age of 90... Last respects for Isabel will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana from 8:00 am – 11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm at San Dimas Catholic Church in Merizo. Burial services will follow at Malesso Community Cemetery.