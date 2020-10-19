1/1
Alison Carol Rauchle
1937 - 2020
Alison Carol (Chase) , 83, of Windsor, beloved wife of Richard Rauchle passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on September 5, 1937. Alison was a lifelong resident of Windsor and along with her husband of 65 years Richard Rauchle she is survived by her children, Cheryle Rauchle, Lance Rauchle, and Denise Belanger (Daniel); her grandchildren Conor Belanger and Coleen Belanger; her sister Marilynn Stearns and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Alison worked for CT General in Bloomfield, CT and through them greatly enjoyed volunteering as marshal of the 18th hole for the then Canon Sammy Davis Jr., GHO, and then for many years at the PGA at TPC in Cromwell. Alison went on to enjoy her job as Recreation Director at Delamere Woods and then as a receptionist at Kimberly Hall. Her favorite past time was going to BINGO with her sister Marilynn and her friends which included BINGO cruises and Foxwoods casino. Alison could be counted on as a regular at the Windsor Senior Center attending BINGO games, lunches, and events and enjoyed making gift baskets for their raffles. She also looked forward to the monthly "Class of 55" dinners that she attended with her Windsor High School classmates. The family wishes to thank Masonic Care Hospice services, nurses (Dina and Beth), home health aides (Lisanne and Ann) and social worker (Mike) who provided wonderful care to her as well as support to her family. In accordance with her wish's, burial will be private and will be at the discretion of her family. If you wish to donate in her name, donations can be made to Windsor Volunteer Ambulance and/or the American Cancer Society. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
October 19, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
