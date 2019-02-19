Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann A. Fisher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann A. Fisher Obituary
Ann A. Fisher, 61, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 16, 2019, in New York, NY following a short illness.Ann was beloved for her warm smile and generous spirit. She was Jay's sunshine from the moment they met. She will be missed by her extended family at the Big Y bakery as well as Orchard Hill Elementary School in South Windsor, CT.She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jay Fisher of Manchester, CT; her daughter, Carolyn Fisher and her wife, Thankful, and their child, Everett, of Lebanon, CT; and her son, Patrick, also of Manchester, CT. Ann is also survived by her mother, June Jones of South Windsor, CT; her sisters Katherine Keech and Marcia Melton, both of Brooklyn, CT; Nancy Jones, of Unionville, PA; Elizabeth Hirschfeld and her husband, Joseph, of Hampstead, NH; her brother, Jason Jones and his wife, Ellen, of North Grosvenordale, CT; and many nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held February 22, 2019 from 4:00–8:00 PM at Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, CT. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.