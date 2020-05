Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna (Oller) Strong, 85, wife of Lewis C. Strong of Willington, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a large family of friends.



