Antoinette "Toni" Garvey, current resident of Newington, CT passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. She was 91 years young. Antoinette was born November 17, 1928 to parents Louis and Josephine (Tabacco) Gianinoto of Hartford. She was raised in Hartford where she graduated from Hartford Public High School. Following high school, Toni began her career at Lane & Lenge Florist. She met Nicholas Gervascio and they wed in 1952. Toni and Nick raised three daughters in Hartford and Newington. Toni is predeceased by Nick, who unexpectedly passed in 1983. Toni was an employee of The Hartford Courant for over 30 years. In 1990, Toni married Louis Garvey and they made their home in Newington with their cat, Brandy. In November 2018, Toni celebrated her 90th birthday at San Souci Restaurant with family and friends, and was quick to remark that despite her chronological age she was "not old"! She maintained her youthful spirit until her passing. Toni stayed young throughout the years by mall walking at Westfarms, (always) winning at the casino, playing Rummikub with Lou, and enjoying a nice glass of White Zinfandel. She leaves behind her husband, Louis Garvey; beloved sister, Anna Demeo; three daughters, Lisa Kaspryk and husband John of Berlin, Laurie Branciforte and husband Michael of Middletown, and Lynne Maston and husband Steve of Newington; grandchildren, Jason Kasprzyk of Berlin, Jessica Hinchliffe and husband Jason of Southington, and Rebecca Maston and partner Kelly Merrill of East Hampton, Marisa Lourenco and Lindsay DiGioia along with her great-grandchildren Elijah and Evelyn Hinchcliffe. Toni will also be remembered by her nephews, nieces, and step-daughters, Debbie Garvey, Carol Garvey and Jeanne Musumeci and her husband Lou. Toni is predeceded by her parents; first husband, Nicholas Gervascio; brother and sister-in-law, Angelo and Mary Gianinoto; and brother-in-law, Fred Demeo. Due to current public health guidelines, services will be private with a memorial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in memory of Antoinette. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.