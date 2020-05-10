Barbara A. Anderson
1933 - 2020
Barbara A. Anderson, 87, beloved wife of 57 years to the late Andrew Anderson, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born on May 2, 1933 in Leominster, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Lemoine and Lexie (Gelinas) Lemoine. In 1959, she and Andy moved to East Hartford, where they made their home and raised their three children. Barbara had a special love for all animals, especially her cats and dogs, and a talent for nurturing them back to health after injuries or illness. All of her children love and respect animals because of her. She enjoyed sitting by the ocean and taking long drives with Andy in the mountains. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn Huskies basketball teams. She was a fabulous cook, known for her unmatched apple pie and Thanksgiving dinners. Mostly, she will be remembered for her great love and selfless devotion to her family. She was, above all else, our mother, and will be dearly missed by her family. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Costa and her husband, Clyde, of Colchester, daughter Sandra Brey and her husband, Tom, of Cary, North Carolina, and her son, Scott Anderson and his wife, Raquel, of Cape Coral, Florida. She also leaves behind six beloved grandchildren: Katharine Loomis, Jessica Loomis, Amy Brey Chavis and her husband, TJ, Anna Brey, Stephanie Anderson and Anthony Anderson. The family will be forever grateful to the staff at Glastonbury Health Care Center for their loving care of Barbara these last nine years. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Cecilia's Church in Leominster, Massachusetts on May 12, 2020, followed by burial in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Burial
St. Cecilia's Cemetery
MAY
12
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Cecilia's Church
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
