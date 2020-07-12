Barbara Dukes, of Glastonbury and formerly of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Doyal Dukes, Sr., succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 92, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on December 8, 1927, daughter of the late Walter B. Frederick, Sr. and Mamie (Willis) Frederick, she was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. Barbara will be remembered as a very loving person who was outgoing and had a great sense of humor. She was a longtime member of St. Michaels Church in Hartford. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Doyal Dukes, Jr.; a brother, Walter B. Fredericks, Jr.; and two sisters, Mamie F. Jenkins and Elizabeth F. Kimble. She leaves to mourn her passing, a granddaughter; two special nieces, Debbie J. Barrows and her husband Frank of Hartford and Donna Frederick of Atlanta, GA; a special nephew, Charles H. Barrow of Tolland; a cousin, Irene Pittman of Bloomfield; and a huge contingent of great and great-great-nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 11 a.m., at Old North Cemetery, 1821 Main St., Hartford. The service of remembrance, reconciliation, and revival will be officiated by Street Bishop Lewis. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Frederick/Willis Memorial Fund, c/o Charles H. Barrow, 100 Old Post Road, Unit #133, Tolland, CT 06084, for the continued restoration of Old North Cemetery, the "pet project" of Elizabeth Jean Frederick, AKA Betty Kimble, who's remains will be interred with her sister, Barbara with their parents in Old North Cemetery. Special thanks to Frank Carmon of the Carmon Funeral Home, Riverside Health and Rehabilitation of East Hartford, and Gaylord Assisted Living of Glastonbury. May God Be the Glory. Aunt Barbara Got Her Wings! For online condolences and to view the service on or after Saturday, July 18th, at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.