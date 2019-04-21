Beverly A. Winter, "Bev", of Colchester and formerly of Rhode Island, beloved wife of Robert, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 just days before her 86th birthday. She was born in Shrewsbury, MA on April 18, 1933 to the late John and Marion (Smith) Lund. Beverly worked for many years as a medical secretary. An active Episcopalian throughout her life, she volunteered countless hours to whatever parish she belonged especially as a Sunday School teacher. Beverly was well known by family and friends alike for her artistic talents – be it painting, scrapbooking and decorating her warm, inviting home. She especially enjoyed combing the Maine and Rhode Island beaches for driftwood. She leaves behind her loving husband of 66 years who cared tirelessly for her, Robert Winter; three children; Karen Winter of Benzonia, MI, Cheryl (Bruce) Rafferty of Ronkonkoma, NY and Jill (Gary) Spelucin of Leland NC; son-in-law, Peter Stadnick of Quaker Hill, CT; five grandchildren, Christopher, Erin, Robert, Bruce, and Corie; eight great grandchildren; and numerous extended friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Carrie Lou Winter-Stadnick and four brothers. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the many caregivers, especially Paulette, Janet, Gretchen, Betty, Hilery, Lydia, and Harrington Court for their genuine care and concern for Beverly.Services will be observed Friday (May 10th) directly at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 30 Church St., Hebron 06248. The family will receive guests from to 1-2 PM before a Memorial Service celebrating her life at 3 PM. Burial and a reception will follow. Donations in her memory may be made to the Church. Care of arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary