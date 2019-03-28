Charles B. "Chuck" Weis Jr., 74, of South Windsor, widower of Donna M. Weis passed away March 24, 2019. Chuck was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 26, 1944 to the late Charles and Mary Weis. Chuck grew up in East Hartford and then resided in South Windsor for many years He graduated from East Hartford High School and the University of Hartford where he earned a degree in business. Chuck was employed by Pratt & Whitney for 26 years before retirement. He enjoyed sports, especially watching his son play hockey. He was an avid fan of the Yankees and the Giants. He enjoyed playing golf and watching horse racing at Shea's in Manchester. Chuck is survived by his son Michael Weis, his siblings and their spouses James and Elizabeth Golden (Leann, Colleen and Susan) and Robert and Susan Weis (Chelsea and Christopher). Services for Chuck will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church located at 673 Ellington Rd. South Windsor CT 06074. Calling hours will be held March 29, 2019 from 4-7PM at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford CT 06108. For more information or to share a memory please visit www.Newkirkandwhitney.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary