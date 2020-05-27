Claire A. (Elwood) Trifari, went to be with all those she loved who have passed before on May 22, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ to her wonderful parents, the late Fredrick and Helen (Franz) Elwood. She was a proud member of the Central High School Class of January 1955. After graduation she was a secretary at County Bank and Trust Company; then graduated from Como Beauty Culture College. She worked at Frank's Beauty Lounge in Haledon, NJ until she married Edmund F. Trifari, Jr. in 1962 and moved to Connecticut. Their residence for the past 50 years was in West Hartford. Claire always felt blessed for her family especially special aunt and uncle Ann and Ken Rader, and all the friends over the years. She enjoyed spending her winters in Barefoot Bay, Fl. Beside her husband, she is survived by her children Terri-Ann and her husband James E. Sands, Jr., Edmund Trifari, III and his wife Kimberly (Dyson), John Trifari and his wife Allison (Park), and Brian Trifari and his wife Sheila (Fish Martin); seven grandchildren Abigaile, James III, Ryan and Michael Sands; Joshua, Nicholas, and Tyler Trifari. She also leaves her dear sister-in-law Nancy Dowden, a niece, nephews, and Elwood cousins. She loved her family with all her heart and wished she could stay with them longer. She's hoping to cross the Rainbow Bridge and see Muffy, Molly, and Missy again. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002; Animal Friends of CT., P. O. Box 370306, West Hartford, CT 06137, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Jimmy Fund or a charity of your choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.