It is with great sadness that the family of Cynthia Ann Roberts, 61, announces her passing on Saturday May 18th, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Cynthia grew up in South Windsor CT before moving to Ossipee, NH in 2015 with her husband Scott to pursue building their dream home. Prior to moving to NH Cynthia and Scott were owners of A & A Movers from 1984 to 1999. They also ran Roberts transport together for the past 18 years.Cynthia loved the outdoors, snowmobiling, kayaking and the ocean. On the weekends she enjoyed taking long car rides with Scott and her English Mastiff, Tucker. She also enjoyed family get togethers, chilling out and having fun. She was an outgoing, down to earth, caring, and giving person. Everyone loved her bright, cheerful personality and will miss her infectious laugh. Cynthia will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend Scott Roberts; best friend Lisa Weichand of many years; brother James Hichborn and his wife Karen; sister-in-law and best friend Carla Roberts; sister-in-law Laura Nauss and her husband Matt; Nieces Meghan Hichborn, Leah Merzi and husband Andrew, Cheyanne Nauss; nephews Jeff Hichborn, Cody Nauss; great niece Addelyn Merzi and great nephew Wyatt Merzi. She will also be remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.We will have a celebration of life in the near future. Memorial donations in the memory of Cynthia may be made to Seacoast Cancer Center 789 Central Ave Dover NH 03820.Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019