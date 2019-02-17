Davi Lyn Morse of Bloomfield passed away on February 10th, 2019. Davi was born on August 28, 1954 to the late Louis and Sylvia (Steiner) Morse in Providence, RI. Davi graduated from Classical High in Providence and Clark University. She also had a MBA from the University of Rhode Island. Davi worked as an investment officer at American General in Houston and then Connecticut Mutual in Hartford. Later, Davi performed safety skits for nursery and elementary schools; read and tutored students and taught Sunday school at Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation.Davi is survived by her two sons, Michael Bubnash and Stephen Bubnash who she loved dearly; her sister, Carol Cipriano and husband Albert Cipriano of New Hampshire; a nephew in New Hampshire and two nieces in Massachusetts.Details for a memorial service in honor of Davi have not yet been finalized. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Davi's honor to the Brain Injury Alliance of CT, 200 Day Hill Rd, Windsor, CT 06095. Please visit www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary