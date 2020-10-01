David A. Dupont, 75, of Haddam, beloved husband of 53 years, of Joyce (Hamel) Dupont, died Thursday September 24, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. David was born in Lowell, MA son of the late Robert and Blanche (Bernard) Dupont. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a tool and die maker with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for 47 years, where he made lifelong friends. When he wasn't doting on his grandchildren, all of whom he was so proud of; he could be found in his gardens that flourished under his attention. Besides his wife and soulmate, Joyce, David is survived by, a son, Christopher Dupont and his wife Brenda Christine of MO, a daughter, Teri Grochowski and her husband Joe of PA, four grandchildren, Sierra, Amber, Jenna and Joey. He was predeceased by a brother Gerard Dupont. David will be always remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather and friend to many and will truly be missed. Memorial contributions may be sent to National Kidney Foundation
of Connecticut, Inc. 2139 Silas Deane Hwy Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.