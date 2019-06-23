Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Matthes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Knight Matthes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Knight Matthes, 83, of Avon, beloved husband for 57 years to Anna T. (Lupo) Matthes, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late George and Dorothy (Knight) Matthes, he was raised on Long Island. He has lived in Avon since 1980 spending winters in Naples, FL. David received his BS from Pratt Institute where he played on the varsity soccer team. He continued working toward his master's degree at New York Institute of Technology where he earned his Professional Engineer certification. David served in the US Army working at the Panama Canal during the Vietnam War. He spent his entire career with Otis Elevator and after retirement continued to do consulting work. He loved the water and boating and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Besides his wife Anna, he leaves two daughters and their husbands Melissa Matthes and Daniel Theriault of Woodbridge and Michele Matthes and A J Cappabianca of Canton; five grandchildren Olivia, Sophia, Renny, and Colin Matthes Theriault and Andrew Cappabianca; and a half sister Maria Weick of PA. He was predeceased by a brother Kenneth Matthes. David's family would like to thank the Smilow Hospital staff for their exceptional care. His family will receive friends Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10 AM directly at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, YNHH Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now