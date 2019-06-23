David Knight Matthes, 83, of Avon, beloved husband for 57 years to Anna T. (Lupo) Matthes, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late George and Dorothy (Knight) Matthes, he was raised on Long Island. He has lived in Avon since 1980 spending winters in Naples, FL. David received his BS from Pratt Institute where he played on the varsity soccer team. He continued working toward his master's degree at New York Institute of Technology where he earned his Professional Engineer certification. David served in the US Army working at the Panama Canal during the Vietnam War. He spent his entire career with Otis Elevator and after retirement continued to do consulting work. He loved the water and boating and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Besides his wife Anna, he leaves two daughters and their husbands Melissa Matthes and Daniel Theriault of Woodbridge and Michele Matthes and A J Cappabianca of Canton; five grandchildren Olivia, Sophia, Renny, and Colin Matthes Theriault and Andrew Cappabianca; and a half sister Maria Weick of PA. He was predeceased by a brother Kenneth Matthes. David's family would like to thank the Smilow Hospital staff for their exceptional care. His family will receive friends Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10 AM directly at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, YNHH Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary