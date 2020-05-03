Dolores A. Vail, 89, (daughter of Manuel Joaquin Alves and Lucinda Gouveia Alves) was born on 02 Mar 1931 in Waterbury, New Haven, Connecticut, USA (St. Mary's). She died on 14 April 2020 in Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (COVID-19), Torrington Litchfield, Connecticut (USA). She was the wife of the late Robert K. Vail (son of Wilbur Booth Vail and Mary Elizabeth Kulman) on 25 Sep 1965 in Naugatuck, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. He was born on 15 Apr 1932 in Watertown, New Haven County, Connecticut, USA (Wilson Street). He died on 23 Nov 2002 in Wolcott, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. Dolores was a graduate of Waterbury Catholic High School. She obtained her Registered X-Ray Technician certification from St Mary's Hospital. She was employed for many years by Dr. Samuel Blank and Dr. Philip Rothfeld both radiologists until her retirement. Her hobbies included reading, especially cook books as well as crocheting and cooking. She leaves behind her sons, Robert J. Vail, and his wife, Mai Le-Vail, of Ft. Mill, SC; and Paul A. Vail, and his wife Agnieszka, of Plymouth; and her sister, Laura Alves Lucia (Rocco D) of Torrington, CT. She also leaves numerous loving cousins, nephews and nieces. Including her husband, Robert, she was predeceased by her sister, Maria P. Wiles (Garl R) of Winston Salem, NC on 20 March 2019. She was a supporter of the Catholic Office of Radio and Television in Prospect for decades. She was also a communicant of ST. Pius X church in Wolcott. Burial will be held privately. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. To leave notes of comfort for Dolores' family, visit her tribute page at www.woodtickmemorial.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.