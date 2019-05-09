Donald F. Zurcher, 86, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on May 6, 2019 with his family by his side. Donald was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann (Planton) for 51 years. He was born September 11, 1932, in Hartford, CT., a son of the late Fred and Gladys (Ruoff) Zurcher. He grew up in Glastonbury and lived in Manchester for the past 25 years. Donald proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed for over 30 years and retired from Aetna Life and Casualty as Director of Operations in Fall River, MA.In addition to his loving wife Patricia, Donald is survived by his sons: Michael Zurcher and his wife Karen (Kreusch) and their children Cullen and Ryan of Glastonbury, Mark Zurcher and his wife Jennifer (Carroll) and their children Meaghan and Allie of Reading, MA., sister-in-law Barbara Planton of McDonald, OH. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings: Helen Zurcher Kelsey, Kenneth Zurcher, Ruth Zurcher Johnson, Irene Zurcher Kelsey, Hazel Zurcher and Lorraine Zurcher, brother-in-law Richard Planton. Donald cherished every moment spent with family. The light of his life were his grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors; times at Kelsey Pond, hunting in Maine, collecting arrowheads with his brother. He was also an avid reader. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. He was an outstanding athlete, with a passion for baseball. In younger days, he played in various Glastonbury baseball leagues. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the East Glastonbury Methodist Church, 508 Manchester Road, PO Box 223, East Glastonbury, CT 06025.Glastonbury Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019