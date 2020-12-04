Donna Jean Campbell, 64, of Hebron passed away peacefully on Monday November 23, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Donna was born on April 24, 1956 in Hartford and was the daughter of the late Walter and Mildred (Buck) Campbell. Donna was employed by JC Penney for many years prior to her retirement. Donna truly appreciated all the world had to offer, she enjoyed hiking, camping and traveling. She was also a true animal lover. In addition she was a wonderful baker and enjoyed sharing her homemade treats. Donna loved to dance, she was an active part of the Fred Astaire Dance Community in Glastonbury. Donna was also a very kind and compassionate woman who every holiday helped out at local soup kitchens. Donna is survived by her brothers, William and his wife Kathy and James and his wife Trish. In addition Donna leaves her niece Stephanie and nephews, Christopher, Ryan and Billy. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Glastonbury Funeral Home, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com
.