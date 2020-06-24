Doris M. Pawlina, 94, of Glastonbury, wife of the late Anthony Pawlina, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Salmon Brook Convalescent Home, in Glastonbury, CT. She was born September 29, 1925 in Glastonbury, the daughter of Natale and Jennie Tiboni Porzio and lived here her whole life. She worked many years for Travelers Insurance and in the Glastonbury School cafeterias where she made many life long friends. She was a devoted UCONN Women's basketball fan and enjoyed traveling to many final four and championship games. Her favorite social events, where she always arrived early, were bowling and bingo. She competed on many area bowling teams and never missed a Saturday bingo at the Army Navy Club in Manchester. She was a lover of all animals especially birds, cats and dogs and always enjoyed time with family. She is survived by her niece, Barbara Planeta of Marlborough, her nephew Donald Porzio and his wife Nancy of Glastonbury and many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Frank Porzio, her sister, Clara Gado, her niece, Joyce Dooley, and her great nephew, Jeffrey Porzio. Services with burial in St. Augustine Cemetery will be private.Memorial donations may be made to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT. 06118. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.